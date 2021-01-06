Janice was such a kind and loving woman and she loved her husband, (who called her Angel), and her family with all her heart. Her children and grandchildren were such a blessing to her. She touched so many lives by being just the wonderful testimony that she was and servant of the Lord.
Music was such a big part of her life. She was a very talented singer and musician. She started playing the piano at a young age. She used her musical talents to serve the Lord and shine a light to all who heard her. The Heavenly Father opened his arms wide to greet her on Jan. 2, 2021. She is now in his presence and with all her loved ones gone on before her. What a great union.