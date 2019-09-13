Janice Hill
Janice Hill, 67, of Benton Harbor, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Lincoln Township.
Services celebrating her life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at New Covenant Baptist Church, 841 E. Main St., Benton Harbor. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Arrangements are by Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township.
Janice was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Benton Harbor to Charles and Reanna Hill.
Janice worked as a receptionist at InterCare Community Health in Benton Harbor. She loved music, helping other people and was great at socializing.
Janice’s family includes her children, Justin Sanders of Benton Harbor, Jason Sanders of Berrien Springs and Janell Sanders of Benton Harbor; her sisters, Myra Anne Smith of Detroit and Sandra Courtney of Jackson, Miss.; and her brother, Lonnie Hill of Muskegon. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Hill.