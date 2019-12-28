Janice 'Jan' Carlen Hellenga
Janice “Jan” Carlen Hellenga, 90, entered peacefully into fellowship with Christ our Savior in the comfort of her own home, on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2019.
Jan was born in Three Oaks on April 30, 1929, to the late Carl and Mildred Carlen. After graduation from Three Oaks High School in 1946, while attending a Christian Endeavor Conference in Holland, Mich., she met the love of her life, Wayne Hellenga. Their relationship blossomed, and on Dec. 8, 1946, an engagement was announced. With the late Reverend Al Hellenga (the father of the groom) officiating, Jan and Wayne were married May 30, 1947.
Jan began her work career while still in high school as a secretary to Warren Featherbone, from the Warren Featherbone Company in Three Oaks. After her marriage to Wayne, her domestic engineer degree went to work as she began to raise her family, to whom she was extremely devoted.
Jan was a 70-year member of the First Reformed Church of Decatur. She was also a member of the Decatur Ladies Study Club, served on the Lakeview Hospital Ladies Auxiliary board, and was a friend of the Webster Memorial Library.
Janice practiced a humble and steadfast love of Jesus Christ, and was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and aunt.
She was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, her parents and many of her husband's extended family.
She is survived by her son, DeWayne (Lori) Hellenga of Stevensville; daughter, Janet Moelaart of Decatur; six grandchildren: Derek Hellenga of Byron Center, Dustin (Sarah) Hellenga of Purcellville, Va., Janelle Moelaart of Decatur, Michelle (Kyle) Cheatham of Decatur, Matt (Kristen) Pagel of Bridgman and Jenna (Chris) Bell of Novi; one great-granddaughter, Finley Sue Hellenga of Purcellville; and many of her husband's extended family.
Friends can meet with family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Newell Chapel of the Starks Family Funeral Home on North M-51 in Decatur. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Decatur First Reformed Church, followed by being laid to rest in Lakeside Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Drive in Decatur. The family has requested memorials to be made to the Decatur New Hope Community Church, Decatur Human Services or Webster Memorial Library. Those wishing to sign Jan’s memory book online may do so at www.newellchapel.com.