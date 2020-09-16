Janice Kathleen Brewer, 87, of Baroda passed away Sept. 9, 2020, in the angelic care of the staff at Petrona’s Country Home, Baroda.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Service, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be given to the Environmental Working Group, 1436 U St. NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20009.