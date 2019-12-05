Jean Alice Walker
Jean Alice Walker was born on June 20, 1937, in Hartford, the daughter of Donald and Alice (Siebert) Rush. Jean passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at White Oaks Retirement Residence in Lawton.
On Feb. 7, 1959, Jean married Harold Walker II. Jean earned an associate's degree at Lake Michigan College. She was formerly employed at Shoppers Guide in Hartford, Whirlpool Corporation in Benton Harbor and Miller Thermometer in Hartford. Jean had a love of sewing, gardening and chocolate. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother that enjoyed attending school and sporting events. Jean also loved traveling with her husband and spending time in Florida during the winter months.
Jean will forever be remembered by her two children, Harold (Diana) Walker III of Hartford and Karyn Walker of Kalamazoo; three grandchildren, Brent (Stephanie) Walker, Kevin Walker and Erin (Robert) Baldwin; a great-grandchild, Jase Walker; and a sister, Denise (Richard) Fuller.
Jean was preceded in passing by her husband, Harold “Cocky” Walker II on June 5, 2017; her parents; and four sisters, Donna Hoover, Ruth Malling, Karen Rush and June Walker.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hartford United Methodist Church. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Jean’s life will be held at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. As to Jean’s wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Grace Hospice. The family has entrusted the Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with arrangements. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.