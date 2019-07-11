Jean Marie Sill
Jean Marie Sill, 99, of Lawrence passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Maple Lake Assisted Living in Paw Paw.
She was born June 27, 1920, the daughter of the late Ralph Markillie and Lousie (Krohne) Markillie.
Jean worked alongside her husband operating Sill Farms, which they opened in 1950 as a grocery and meat market in Lawrence. She was a member of the Allegan Draft Horse Club, and she was active in Horse Drawn Plow Days and the Van Buren County Fair. Jean enjoyed knitting and especially reading. She would share her homemade items with her family and friends. For many years she enjoyed breakfast with her friends in Lawrence.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Mary (late John) Utter of Lawrence, Helen Sill of Paw Paw and Lois (Bob) Ross; three grandchildren, Janet Utter, Ashley Ross and Ben Ross; and her sister-in-law, Bonita Markillie.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sill; brother, Bob Markillie; sister, Alleyne Myers; and her brother, Paul Markillie.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, July 12, at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, where a celebration of life will commence at noon, with the Rev. Tim Gunderson officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Cemetery, Lawrence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.adamspawpaw.com.