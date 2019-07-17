Jean T. Hatch
Jean T. Hatch, of Downers Grove, Ill., and formerly St. Joseph, and Clarendon Hills, Ill., passed away in her 100th year.
Jean married Edward N. Hatch in 1942. She was a graduate of University Lab High School and DePauw University, where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. Jean was an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts, Clarendon Hills Library, a Sunday school teacher and with the American Red Cross during WWII. She was an active member of the Infant Welfare Society and AAUW for many years. She loved to play golf, bowl, play bridge and was an avid fan of Chicago sports teams, especially the White Sox and Blackhawks.
Jean was the loving wife of the late Edward; beloved mother of Nikki (Robert) Munch, Debbie (Terry) Green and Jill (Morgan) Cragin; cherished grandmother of Douglas (Kibben) and Thomas (Angela) Rumohr, Christopher (Jenna) Green, Courtney (Nathan) Millholland, Heather (Giovanni) Buonsante, Kerry (Nick) Biskelonis and Madeline Cragin; and great-grandmother of 14.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday in Riverview Cemetery, 2925 Niles Road, St Joseph. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Infant Welfare Society are appreciated. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home, (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.