Jeanette H. Hendrix
Jeanette H. Hendrix, 90, of St. Joseph passed away in her home on Aug. 4, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Jeanette was born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Stevensville, to the late Albert and Mildred (Hemming) Ott. She was a 1947 graduate of Stevensville High School and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Jeanette was married to the late William Hendrix for over 50 years; he preceded her in death in 2006. Jeanette was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her four sons: Mark (Anne) Hendrix, James (Jacalyn) Hendrix, William Hendrix and Terry Hendrix, all residing in St. Joseph; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Jeanette is also preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Melford Ott.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Joshua Bishop officiating. Burial follows in Lincoln Township Cemetery. Visitation with the family precedes the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.