Jeanette 'Jan' Verona Bell
Jeanette “Jan” Verona Bell, 81, of Watervliet passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
She was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Wisconsin. Jan was married to Patrick Charles Bell for 42 years. Jan was a faithful servant to God. She was a Lutheran school teacher for many years. Jan was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid gardener, baker and organist.
Survivors included children, Cheryl (Dennis) Zehner, Rachel (Kevin) Eyerly and Charles Bell; sister, Elverda Mleziva; and grandchildren: Conner (Aunah) Eyerly, Tyler Eyerly, Madison Zehner and Joshua Zehner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Olga Ollmann; husband, Patrick Charles Bell; and stepfather, Reinhold Krohn.
A memorial service will be held by the family at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1965 Broadway, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. Friends and family may call at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rachel Eyerly to help the family with funeral expenses.