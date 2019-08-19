Jeanne Phyllis Leach
Jeanne Phyllis Leach, 95, of Watervliet, Mich., passed peacefully in the comfort and presence of family on Aug. 17, 2019.
She was born June 3, 1924, in Chicago to Frank and Arlene Slays, who preceded her in death. Donald L. Leach, her husband, preceded her death on Feb. 1972.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Leach) Cupani; son, Guy Leach; along with two grandchildren, Eric Leach and Michele Leach; and four great grandchildren, Wade, Julian, Ashton and Reginae.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Free Methodist Church 7734 Paw Paw Ave., Watervliet, Mich., for her memorial. Her remains will be laid to rest at a later date.
Jeanne will always be remembered by saying, "Have a Happy Day."