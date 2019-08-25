Jeff Wendt
Jeff Wendt, 69, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Jeff was born July 7, 1950, in Benton Harbor, to Oscar and Hilda (Blenn) Wendt. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School, Class of 1968, where he was a member of the golf team. He continued his passion for golf over the years, playing as often as he could. Jeff attended Ferris State University. He lived in Las Vegas for a number of years, where he worked at The Orleans Casino, retiring in 2005, and returned to St. Joseph.
Jeff is survived by his significant other, Linda Doyle of St. Joseph; his sister, Susan (James) Broady of Independence, Calif.; his niece, Ashley Keefe; his nephew, Andrew (Janette) Broady; and great-nieces & nephew, Isabella and Angelina Keefe and Oliver Broady.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.