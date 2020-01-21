Jeffery L. “Jeff” Maxey, 66, of Dowagiac, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, 400 Riverside Drive, Dowagiac.
Friends can visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.
Memorial contributions in Jeff’s name can be made to the Dowagiac Conservation Club.
Jeff was born March 31, 1953, in Dowagiac to Bill and Joan (Burger) Maxey. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1971.
After high school, Jeff joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country from 1972-75. On Feb. 13, 1982, he married Patricia “Pat” Johnson, a Dowagiac Middle School teacher.
Jeff worked diligently as a rural letter carrier for the Dowagiac post office for more than 34 years before his retirement in 2008. He loved football and was a devoted University of Michigan and Detroit Lions fan.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, and was an avid deer hunter. He was a proud member of the Dowagiac Elks, Moose and Conservation clubs. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family.
Jeff is survived by his daughters, Julie (Shawn) Bell of Omaha, Neb., and Alicia (Scott) Garrelts of Dowagiac; granddaughter, Aria Garrelts; siblings, Chris (Franny) Maxey of Dowagiac and Renee (Skip) Fiester of Pennsylvania; numerous nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Maxey, and his parents.