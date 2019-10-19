Jeffrey Allen Terrill
Jeffrey Allen Terrill, 54, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Hartford and St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jeff is survived by his loving mother, Peggy Wright of Phoenix; his estranged wife, Rhonda Terrill of Hartford (and her son, Seabrook Fields); and sister-in-law, Beverly Terrill of Kalamazoo.
Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved paternal grandparents, Bobbie and Chief Terrill; maternal grandmother, Shirley Dahl; father, Donald L. Terrill; and beloved brother, Donald M. Terrill.
Jeff was well known for his kindness and generosity to others as well as his love for the fabled Roxy burger. He was shy upon first meeting new people, but quickly warmed and became the most loyal of friends.
He was an ardent supporter of local bands and live music, often lending his equipment and expertise to help pull together a show or a party. He also had his own storied career in several bands from Southwest Michigan. He was known not only for his own skill as a bass player and songwriter, but for his frequent donations to the city of St. Joseph’s coffers as he “paid the cover” for his Lake Boulevard neighbors who were lucky enough to hear his own bands’ practices after the 10 p.m. noise curfew. Jeff lived life loud.
Jeff’s frequent shenanigans were the stuff of near legend and remain the source of many a laugh and great tale still told by his friends. Jeff’s irreverent humor remained even through his health struggles and often provided the comic relief needed by his health care team.
So much gratitude goes to the following: John Wilkinson, who was and is the friend we needed; the staff of Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, and especially oncologist Dr. Jason Shultz and nurse/navigator DeShuna Dickens. Not only did they do everything they could to save Jeff, but they were there for us throughout his illness and beyond.
Special thanks to Bill and Faith Piersing, Frizbee, Marc, Mike, Randy and everyone at Czar’s 505 for the wonderful tribute.
Jeff will live in our hearts and through his music forever.