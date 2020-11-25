Jeff’s life began Oct. 7, 1980, in Benton Harbor. He grew up in Watervliet and was a graduate of Blossomland Learning Center in Berrien Springs.
Jeff worked for Coloma Pizza Hut for 13 years. He was a guy easily liked in the community. He enjoyed riding his bike, hanging with his neighbors, and playing games at the American Legion. Jeff was a member of the Sons of the American Legion for about 13 years. Jeff’s favorite pastime was being with his dad; it was not often you’d find one without the other.