On May 3, 2020, Dr. Jeffrey S. Schmidt, loving husband, and father of two daughters, passed away peacefully at the age of 77. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.
Jeff was born on Sept. 7, 1942, in Detroit, to Karl and Julia Schmidt. He attended the University of Detroit and graduated from the University of Detroit Dental School in 1965. Following, he served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp as a captain, stationed at Ireland Army Hospital, Fort Knox, Ky., from 1965 to 1967. On May 15, 1965, he married the love of his life, Meredith (Micki) Hall. Together they had two daughters, Christine and Jennifer, and six grandchildren: Jessica, Jack, Hallie, Hannah, Matthew and River.