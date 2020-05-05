Jeffrey Steven Lulenski passed at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, peacefully at home in San Jose, Calif., surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff was a devoted husband to Heather, a proud father of Sienna and Kelsey, a loyal son of Mary Ann and Gary, a protective big brother of Michael and David, and a friend and mentor to countless others throughout his life. He was born in Virginia and spent a majority of his life growing up in his hometown of St. Joseph. Jeff graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1985 and attended Michigan State University, getting a dual degree in business and telecommunications. Jeff furthered his education, obtaining a Master of Business Administration degree at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Jeff became a leader and mentor to many throughout his career in management, starting in Chicago at Deloitte & Touche and Tribune Company, and then moving to San Jose, where he worked for Knight Ridder Digital, then becoming vice president in business development at Yahoo, and most recently with GoDaddy.