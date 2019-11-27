Jeraldine 'Jerry' Marie Hall
Jeraldine “Jerry” Marie Hall, 84, of Ravenden Springs, Ark., passed away Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Jerry was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Watervliet, to Earle William Blanshan and Reva (White) Blanshan Stokes. She was a homemaker and loved cooking, baking, sewing and quilting. Jerry was a member of the University of Arkansas Homemakers Council and the Randolph County Fair Committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Robert Eugene Hall.
Survivors include: her husband of 65 years, Joe Ralph Hall; sons, Leland Ray Hall and James Alan Hall of Ravenden Springs; daughter, Sharon Kay Eskew of Corning, Ark.; four-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Earl Blanshan of Oklahoma; sisters, Barbara Walter and Margaret (Cookie) Sheffler, both of Michigan, and Tami Hubbard of Florida; and many friends.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401. Please sign the online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro.