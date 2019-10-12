Jerrold Henry Witt
Jerrold Henry Witt, 77, of Lake Placid, Fla., formerly of Bridgman passed away peacefully on Oct, 8, 2019.
He was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Benton Harbor, to Dorothy (Hafer) Witt and Henry C. Witt. He married Barbara Knuth on Aug. 1, 1970.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sister, Janet Wilson; children, David Boomer, Julie Mangold and Deb Stewart; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1970. He will be interred in Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors.