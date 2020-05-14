On Friday, April 24, 2020, Jerry Wayne Durr, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at age 85.
Jerry was born on July 21, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to Gerald and Lucille Durr. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War. After the war, he made San Diego his home and married Kathleen Bowen. They were married for 51 years and raised two children, Shannon and Gregory. He retired from AT&T after more than 35 years with the company, and moved to St. Joseph.