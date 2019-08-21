Jessie Marie Anderson Leiser
Jessie Marie Anderson Leiser, 94, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville, with the Rev. David Hills officiating. Burial will take place in Lincoln Township Cemetery in Stevensville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville, MI 49127. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Jessie was born Feb. 28, 1925, to Chester and Dessie (Stump) Harper in Benton Harbor. She married the late Irving Anderson on Dec. 31, 1945, while he was on leave from the Navy. They were married 40 years before his passing on July 1, 1986. Jessie was blessed to find love a second time. Six weeks after her daughter Judy got married, Jessie bought a car and a camper and headed to Florida, where she met Charles Leiser. He told her to either marry him in Florida or he would follow her to Michigan, so they were married on March 31, 1990, in Clermont, Fla.
Jessie was a waitress at Win Schulers restaurant for 18 years before retiring. She was a proud member of Stevensville American Legion Auxiliary Post 568 for 44 years and a past president. Jessie had a strong faith in God that was shown through her commitment to the Clermont Methodist Church while in Florida and her various positions at the Stevensville United Methodist Church, where she a past president of the United Methodist women’s fellowship group. In her spare time, Jessie loved golfing, reading, was active in her women’s group, playing cards and loved going to the casino. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, but most of all she loved her family and friends.
Jessie is survived by her children, Thomas (Evelyn) Anderson of Illinois, Roger (Debra) Anderson of Wisconsin, Jack Anderson of Nevada, Judy (Tom) VanDerAue of St. Joseph, Susan (Mark) Jensen of Wisconsin and William (Judy) Anderson of Sawyer; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Harper and Orvil Harper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Irving Anderson; second husband, Charles Leiser; and siblings, Katherine Johnson and Victor, William, Hugh and Virgil Harper.
The family of Jessie would like to give a special thanks to Caring Circle Hospice; Eaton House at Caretel; her grandchildren, Lisa Teichert and Kyle VanDerAue; and special friends, Mike and Ann Martin and family and Mike and Bev VanTieghem.