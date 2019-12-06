Jessie Marie Harris
Jessie Marie Harris, 57, of Benton Harbor departed this life Nov. 23, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Jessie was born Nov. 8, 1962, in Fenton, Mo., to Otha D. and Irene Harris Sr. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School and worked as a certified medical and nursing assistant and as a librarian. Jessie enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles, singing and jogging.
Jessie leaves to cherish her memory: her daughters, Shenkia Harris and Shenora Harris, both of Ann Arbor; son, Abduel Harris of Ann Arbor; sisters, Shirley (Sylvester) Edwards, Mary Gregory, Othella Harris and Charlene Harris, all of Benton Harbor; granddaughters, Kenya Harris and Veda Harris, both of Ann Arbor and Danasheia Harris of Benton Harbor; special niece, TilJunda Harris of Benton Harbor; special friend, Duncan Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lottie Harris and Arlene Harris; and brothers, Otha Harris Jr. and Mitchell Harris.