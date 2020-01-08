Jhvone K. 'BoBo' Fonder
Jhvone K. “BoBo” Fonder, 23, of Benton Harbor departed this earth Dec. 15, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Jhvone was born Feb. 2, 1996, in St. Joseph. He was formally educated in the Benton Harbor Area School system and worked as a cook at Texas Coral. As a child, Jhvone was outgoing. He made everyone laugh and he will be remembered for his beautiful smile, genuine heart and his soft, caring presence. Jhvone enjoyed playing video games. He had a love for music and dressing. He cared about his appearance.
Jhvone will be remembered in the hearts of his sons, Jhvone Jr., Jay’ce Fonder and Jayvione Fonder; mother, Koretta (Johnny Jr.) Anderson; sisters, Dominque (Willie) White and Amber (Travis Favorite) Allen; stepsisters, Tammy Anderson, Chantel Anderson and Teresa Anderson; stepbrothers, Johnny (Yasmine Walker) Anderson and Nichols Anderson; cousins, Keyoma Campbell, Ernie Rimpson, Marcas Purnell and Demetrius Barnett; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Jhvone was preceded in death by brother, David Allen Jr.; stepbrothers, Davontae and Jaydin Anderson; grandparents, Mary Mahone and Robert Fonder Sr.; and aunt, Karolyn Bridges.