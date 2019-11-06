Jimmey Bolin
Jimmey Bolin, 64, of Benton Harbor died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Jim’s life began April 2, 1955, in Watervliet. He grew up in Southwest Michigan, calling Watervliet home for most of his life. He graduated from Watervliet High School and then went on to work for the city of Watervliet for over 20 years. Jim enjoyed being involved with his community here. He coached youth sports for many years, including baseball, football and basketball. He also liked to hunt and golf. When he had some down time, you could find Jim supporting all University of Michigan sports and the New York Yankees.
Jim leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, including: his son, Jimmey Bolin of Benton Harbor; five siblings, AC Bolin, Marie Tessman, Peggy Stintson, Gene “Bo” Bolin and Bud Bolin; and many nieces and nephews.
His loving wife, Carolyn Bolin; parents, Andy and Erlene Bolin; and a sister, Juanita Prince; precede Jim in death.
Jim’s life will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, with visitation prior starting at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. You are invited to share a message of comfort with Jim’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.