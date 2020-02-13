Jimmie Ray Little, 49, of St. Joseph passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Dean Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Bluff Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.