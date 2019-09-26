Jo Ann Gingrich
Jo Ann Gingrich passed away suddenly at the age of 70 on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home in Coloma.
Jo Ann was born on June 16, 1949, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., one of nine children born to John and Betty (Vaughn) Smith.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A time of fellowship will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life service at noon, at Hartford United Methodist Church. Pastor Stephanie Norton will officiate. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to the family. The Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford is assisting the family. Memorial condolences for the family can be left on our website at http://www.calvin-leonardfh.com.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Lucinda Morrison of Coloma; two grandchildren, Christopher Vaughn and Michael Vaughn; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Bailey and Lisa Smith; and a brother, Dana Smith.
Jo Ann was preceded in passing by a son, Danny Vaughn; a granddaughter, Ashley Vaughn; her parents; and five sisters: LouAnne Holcomb, Debra Smith, Brenda Smith, Shirley Buckley and Sandy Wilcoxson.