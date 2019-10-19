Jo Lynn Swisher
Jo Lynn Swisher, 65, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Lonny Carpenter officiating.
Friends can visit with the family from 2-3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Those wishing to leave a condolence online can do so at www.clarkch.com.
Jo was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Dowagiac, to Joe and Martha (Rowe) Donoho. She attended Dowagiac Union High School.
On March 10, 1973, she married the love of her life, Chet Swisher, in Dowagiac.
Jo worked for Contech in Dowagiac for 32 years before her retirement. She was an avid University of Michigan fan, and loved to gamble in her free time.
Jo was known to be loving and nurturing, not only to her family, but those outside her family. Most of all, she loved her family, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Jo is survived by her loving husband, Chet Swisher; daughters, Missy (Lonny) Carpenter and Jessica Swisher; grandchildren, Michael, Ella and Kyler; sisters, Cathy (Chuck) Curtis and Debbie (Chuck) Preis; numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Martha Donoho; and her brothers, William and Steve Donoho.