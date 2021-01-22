Joan Antoinette Ferrell (Furlan), 80, of Newberry, Mich., was called home by her Lord on Jan. 20, 2021, when she passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband Rick by her side.
Joanie was born June 12, 1940, to Charles J. and Alma E. Furlan in Hartford. Along with her husband of 42 years, she is survived by her brother, Charles J. Furlan Jr., (Renee) of Hartford; and her three children: Richard (Lisa), Victoria (Michael), and Matthew (Lynn). She had seven wonderful grandchildren: Leland, Brooklyn, Reese, Emma, Joseph, Max and Abbey. She also had two adorable great-grandsons: Oliver Thomas and Miles Henry; all will miss her deeply.