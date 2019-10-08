Joan Mary De Morrow
Joan Mary De Morrow, 74, of Sawyer passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Sawyer, in the care of her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Joan was born Saturday, Feb. 3, 1945, in Chicago. On Feb. 27, 1966, she married Michael E. De Morrow, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2008. Joan enjoyed drawing and playing board games. She collected owls, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended Sawyer Highlands Church.
Survivors include five children: Gina (Darren) Nichols, Michelle (Tim Sheeler) De Morrow, JoAnn (Marco) Casco, Christine Fuller and Michael E. (Milita) De Morrow II; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Damien Brazil.
Joan was preceded by brothers, Frank and Vince Falzone.