Joan Priscilla Durren
Joan Priscilla Durren, 93, formerly of St. Joseph passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman, where she resided.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 Lane Dr., St. Joseph, with the Rev. Diane Pike officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Those wishing to sign Joan’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Joan was born March 2, 1926, in Kalamazoo, to Carl and Irene (Osborne) Meisterheim. She graduated from Dowagiac High School, Class of 1944, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan College. On June 26, 1948, she married Gene Durren in Dowagiac. After teaching for two years, she devoted her time to raising and caring for her family. She was a cook extraordinaire, enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and cross-stitch and playing golf. Joan and Gene were members of Berrien Hills and attended the Master’s Tournament in Augusta for many years. Joan was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where she was active with the Altar Guild. She served as Diocesan President of the Episcopal Church Women and was awarded the Bishop’s Cross in the Episcopal Diocese of West Michigan. Joan was also active with Birthright and the League of Women Voters.
Joan is survived by her children, Michael (Rev. Paula) Durren of New Buffalo, Amy Durren of St. Joseph and Steven (Janet) Durren of Adrian, Mich.; five grandchildren: Jennifer (John) Francis, Sarah (Jason) Paturalski, Rachel (Michael) Klotz, Jeremy (Celeste) Durren and Zachary (Jennifer) Durren; 10 great-grandchildren: Jack, Ruby and Luna Francis, Olivia and Alex Paturalski, Kayla, Leslie and Everett Durren and Graham and Beatrix Durren; her brother, Richard (Doloros) Meisterheim of Dowagiac; a brother-in-law, Jon (Janie) Durren of Pierson, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, on Nov. 16, 2010; by her father, Carl; and by her mother and stepfather, Irene and Dr. Glenn Berry.