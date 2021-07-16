Joan Raquel (Whaling) Murphy, born April 1, 1931, died of natural causes on July 5, 2021.
Joan is survived by nine children: Patricia (Stephen) Leonard, Pamela (Jan) Harper, both of Benton Harbor, Daryl Murphy of Mazatlán, Mexico, Shannon (Jamie) Kimmel of Chicago, Kevin Murphy of East Lansing, Mich., Sharon Hays of California, Heidi (Walter) Patterson of Fredericksburg, Va., Kyle Murphy (Cheryl) of Arlington, Texas, Nancian Strand of Kalamazoo, Mich.; 16 grandchildren: Kyle Wilson, Siobhan and Alexandra Leonard, Quran Turner (Cynea), Ian, Ryan (Zaira) and Kevin Kimmel, Kyla Massey, Sophie, William and James Patterson, Paige Harper (Christi); Tara Jarrett (Daniel) and Asa Murphy (April); Marlo Murphy and Noah Strand; and 11 great-grandchildren.