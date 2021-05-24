JoAnn “JoJo” Isom-Willie, 75, of Coloma passed with her family by her side, at home on May 18, 2021. A service celebrating her life will be May 28, at the New Bethel Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbins brothersfh.com.
JoAnn was born to T.J. and Susie Isom on Jan. 8, 1946, in Pulaski, Ill. She attended Benton Harbor High School and on Dec. 21, 1963, she married Miles Stansberry Jr.