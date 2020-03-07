JoAnne Carolyn (Ausen) Hackbarth was received into the hands and arms of her loving Savior on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
JoAnne was born on May 20, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn., to Holger and Opal (Opheim) Ausen. She was baptized and confirmed at Rose Dell Trinity Lutheran Church. After attending a one-room country school, JoAnne graduated from Jasper High School (Minn.) and began attending Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, Minn. Following work in The Cities, JoAnne married Richard Hackbarth on Jan. 27, 1968, moved to Lansing, Mich., and worked at Oldsmobile Corp. Next came a move to Wisconsin where she became the church secretary at St. John’s Mayville. Her college education was then completed at Concordia University in Wisconsin. Moving to St. Joseph in 1995 found her working at Whirlpool Corporation.