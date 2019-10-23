Joanne H. Duncombe
Joanne H. Duncombe, 87, of Hartford passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; her children, Denelle Duncombe (Michael Smith) of Houston, Kirk (Christine) Duncombe of Hartford and Kevin (Natasha) Duncombe of California; grandchildren: Kyle, Cortney, Brenden, Ryan, Kelsey, Sydney, Korey and Benjamin; and four great-grandchildren, Norah, Luke, Liv and Harrison.
The family will be hosting a memorial gathering to honor her memory from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.