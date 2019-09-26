Joanne H. Duncombe
Joanne H. Duncombe, 87, of Hartford passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Joanne was born March 17, 1932, in Hartford, to Charles and Weltha (Smith) Goodrich. She was one of eight children, including brother, Robert Goodrich, and sisters, Joyce Kime, Nellie Moses, Jeanne Knapp, Cecile Ackerman, Helen Hones and Mildred Boynton.
Joanne graduated from Hartford High School in 1950, was crowned Miss Hartford in 1952, and married Roger Duncombe on June 27, 1953. Joanne's life was centered around her family, and she enjoyed sewing, cooking and traveling. Joanne was the dearly-loved matriarch of the family.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; her children: Denelle Duncombe (Michael Smith) of Houston, Kirk (Christine) Duncombe of Hartford and Kevin (Natasha) Duncombe of California; grandchildren: Kyle, Cortney, Brenden, Ryan, Kelsey, Sydney, Korey and Benjamin; and four great-grandchildren, Norah, Luke, Liv and Harrison.
The family will be hosting a memorial service to honor her memory at a later date. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, will be handling the arrangements. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at http://www.calvin-leonardfh.com.