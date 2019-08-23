Joanne Mae (Hocker) Stainbrook
Joanne Mae (Hocker) Stainbrook, 84, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, in Westlake, Ohio.
Joanne was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Coloma, to Chester and Alice (Allen) Hocker. She was the beloved wife for 66 years to Paul; dear mother of Dennis (Tina) Stainbrook of Keller, Texas, Linda (Judson) Rubin of Dublin, Ohio, David (Nancy) Stainbrook of Bay Village, Ohio, and Paul (Melanie, deceased) Stainbrook of Vermilion, Ohio; and cherished grandmother and mentor to Allison and Shannon Rubin, Andy, Matt and Tim Stainbrook and Leigh Stainbrook.
Joanne and Paul grew up in Coloma and were high school sweethearts. Joanne enjoyed her high school years, participating as a cheerleader and an exceptional majorette, winning many awards. Early in her married life, Joanne was an employee of Indiana & Michigan Electric Company in Benton Harbor, but was best known as a homemaker and volunteer.
Joanne and Paul moved to Amherst, Ohio, in 1964, where they raised four children and resided for 54 years. Joanne enjoyed volunteering for the Amherst Office on Aging and was a long-time poll worker for the Board of Elections. Joanne and Paul were active supporters of the Amherst Band Boosters. Joanne enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, golf, tennis and swimming. In their retirement years, Joanne and Paul enjoyed traveling the U.S. in their RV.
Joanne loved her family and enjoyed a lifetime of happiness with Paul, the love of her life. Joanne especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and cheerleader for all educational and athletic endeavors.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to the Amherst Office on Aging, 621 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, OH 44001. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.