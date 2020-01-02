Joe Ann Davis Allen
Joe Ann Davis Allen, 60, of Benton Harbor went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 25, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Greater Grace Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Joe Ann was born on Sept. 22,1959, to Robert Marshall and Martha Davis Sherman in Blytheville, Ark. She went to school in Blytheville and later moved to Benton Harbor in 1979, where she met the love of her life, Charles Allen. To this union, two daughters were born.
She will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and eyes that lit up any room. She was a generous and patient woman. Joe Ann was a member of Greater Grace Church since the '80s. She was a licensed minister and a Sunday school teacher. Joe Ann was a dedicated and loving mother to both her children and grandchildren.
Joe Ann will be remembered in the hearts of her husband, Charles Allen; daughters, Topeka (James) McClinton and Cymiah Allen; grandsons, Donavan Jr., Devin and Dayvion Fraizer and Charles Poole; sisters, Felicia and Joyce Bodley; brothers, Jeffery Davis, Rodney Bodley and Ernest Bodley; stepdaughters, Tonisha and Latoya Reed; stepfather, Roy Sherman; aunt, Helen Thomas; and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, church family and friends.
Joe Ann was preceded in death by her father, Robert Marshall; mother, Martha Sherman; brothers, Dennis and Tony Bodley; and grandparents, Walter and Fannie Davis.