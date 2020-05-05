Joe Henry Peet, 69, of Benton Harbor departed this life April 24, 2020. A private service for immediate family will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbins brothersfh.com.
Joe was born July 20, 1950, to Frank and Christine Peet Sr., in Clarkedale, Ark. He accepted Christ at an early age. In 1969, he graduated from J.S. Phelix High School in Marion, Ark. At the age of 18, he relocated from Marion to Benton Harbor, and was employed at Anstey Foundry in Stevensville. In 1969, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. On July 24, 1982, Joe married the former Brenda Woods Peet in Benton Harbor.