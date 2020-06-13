John Aloysius Krsul Jr., who rose from simple beginnings to leadership roles in the American and Michigan Bar Association, became a deeply compassionate and loving family man, and gave infinitely to others less fortunate than he, died at age 82, at his house in Bridgman, on June 11, 2020. John passed away unexpectedly of natural causes.
He was born to parents, Ann and John Krsul Sr., on March 24, 1938, in Highland Park, Mich. John graduated from Redford High School in Detroit and then attended Albion College. It was there that he met the love of his life, Justine Oliver. He spotted her at the freshman mixer and announced to her that night that he would marry her. They married in 1958 while in their senior year. After his term as a Fulbright Scholar in Germany, he attended the University of Michigan Law School. He graduated in 1963, then promptly joined the Dickinson Wright Law Firm in Detroit, where he was a corporate and anti-trust lawyer. He was very involved with the American Bar Association and was president of the Michigan Bar Association from 1982-83. With the ABA he served on the Board of Governors and also served as treasurer.