John Archie, 62, of Benton Harbor died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
John’s life began Dec. 28, 1957, in St. Joseph. He was a lifetime area resident. John worked as a machinist at Quality Mold & Engineering for 14 years and proudly never missed a day of work unless he was on vacation. He loved the outdoors – John and his wife, Tina, would start their day before sunrise, having coffee watching the geese and birds, and then end their day enjoying the light show they displayed on their house. He also enjoyed a quiet night inside watching Dr. Pol on TV. John was a goose hunter and enjoyed taking his boys hunting. His children and grandchildren were his world and John looked forward to the yearly trips either hunting or to Surfari Joe's Waterpark with the grandchildren.