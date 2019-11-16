John Charles Watson
John Charles Watson, 62, of Kalamazoo passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman, with the Rev. Martin P. Measel officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be given to Ministry with Community, 500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo MI 49007. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
John was born on Nov. 6, 1956, to George and Evelyn (Hora) Watson. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1975 and from the University of Houston in 1984 with a degree in electrical/mechanical engineering. John was employed by several area companies over the years and by Rapistan Dematic Corporation in Grand Rapids for the bulk of his career. Many of us have fond memories of being invited and taking a tour with John displaying and explaining his work in a particular facility.
John was a fun-loving individual and the life of any party. He also had a passion for helping people in need and lending a hand of assistance without ever needing to be asked.
Survivors include his two brothers, Thomas (Marie) Watson of Stevensville and James (Debra) Watson of Hudsonville, Mich.; nephews, Christopher (Deborah), Matthew and Andrew (Rachael) Watson; and niece, Holly (David) Bream.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle, Walter Hora; and infant niece, Kelsey.