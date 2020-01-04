John E. Bentley
John E. Bentley, 85, of St. Joseph passed away, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Arrangements are entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in John’s name may be made to the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center. Those wishing to sign John’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
John was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Kingston, N.Y., to John and Inez (Bishop) Bentley. He graduated from Windham Central High School, class of 1952, and went on to earn a degree in agriculture. John served his country in the U.S. Army, and on April 12, 1958, he married the former Madeline Swift in Rockport, N.Y.
John was employed for many years as a manager at Gerber Baby Foods in Rochester, N.Y., and later at Hanover Brands in Pennsylvania. After moving to St. Joseph, he and Madeline owned and operated Land of Dreams Bedroom Furniture in Benton Harbor. John was an active member of St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center. In his free time, he enjoyed tending to his yard and flowers, reading, walking and building scale model buildings of hometown businesses he remembered. John was an honest man of the highest integrity in whatever he did, and most of all, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
John is survived by his wife, Madeline; two sons, John R. (Noemi) Bentley of St. Joseph and Jim (Renee) Bentley of St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Barbara (Peter) Hamlington and Ian (Amanda) Bentley; his great-granddaughter, Ada Hamlington; his sister-in-law, Edie Bentley of Windham, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Raymond Bentley.