Bishop Designee, Elder John E. McCoy, pastor of Trinity C.O.G.I.C. Benton Harbor, departed this life Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 7:26 a.m., peacefully with family.
John Edward McCoy was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Tyronza, Ark., and resided in Benton Harbor for over 70 years. In the early 1950s he was known as a Golden Glove prize boxer. He was employed at Superior Steel, Indiana Electric Co. and Zales Jewelry Store, just to name a few. After working with Kmart Corporation for over 30 years, he retired in 1997.