John Harry Harner, 80, of Baroda passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at home.
He was born June 20, 1939, in Baroda, to the late Harry and Mary Harner. On June 9, 1973, he married Karen White in Galien. He retired in 1995 as the chief of police for the Baroda/Lake Township Police Department, serving the community for 28 years. John was a member of the Baroda American Legion, Baroda Lions Club and the St. Joseph, MI FOP Lodge. He was also an active member at Zion United Church of Christ in Baroda.