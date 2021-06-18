John Head’s life began Aug. 2, 1951, in Sewickley, Pa. When he was in his teens, John’s family moved to Michigan and found their home in Watervliet.
John graduated from Watervliet High School and then headed to the service. John served his country for 13 years, splitting his time between the U.S. Navy and then the U.S. Air Force. After the service, John returned home and worked for Vail Rubber. In his spare time, John enjoyed boating, fishing and driving his Jeep. John was a proud Vietnam veteran and a member of Lest We Forget.