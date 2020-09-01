Petty Officer John I. Olaniyan, 36, of Benton Harbor died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Okinawa, Japan, while serving in the U.S. Navy.
Services celebrating his life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Fairplain Seventh-Day Adventist Church where Military Honors will be held. The visitation will begin at noon on Friday at the church. Cremation will follow the service. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.