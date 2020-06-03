John Isom Wade Sr., 76, of Benton Harbor passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A celebration of homegoing graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. To allow for proper social distancing, there will be a limit of the number of people that will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Memorial AME Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.