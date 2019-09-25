John J. Noga Jr.
John J. Noga Jr., 76, of Three Oaks, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, 204 W. Linden St., Three Oaks. Memorial contributions may be made to the Three Oaks American Legion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan.
John was born on May 30, 1943, to John Sr. and Pauline Noga in Chicago. He was a United States Air Force veteran and served as an aircraft mechanic. John owned and operated Michiana Truck in Three Oaks for nearly 45 years. He maintained his pilot’s license and loved flying.
John is survived by his children, Johnny Noga Jr., Robert Noga, David Noga and Lisa Noga; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.