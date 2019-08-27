John 'Jack' H. McKane
John “Jack” H. McKane, 85, a resident of Milford, Mich., a former longtime resident of South Haven and a native of Moira, N.Y., died peacefully on Aug. 23, 2019.
He is survived by his sons, Mike (Rocky) and Matt (Kecia); grandchildren, Alex, Cole and Nathan; great-granddaughter, Izzy; and his brother, Chuck.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Mikki; and two sisters, Sharon and Joan.
Services were held privately. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford, at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com.