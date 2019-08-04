John Kelemen
John Kelemen, 68, of Benton Harbor passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 9, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Service, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mooseheart. Those wishing to share a memory of John online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
John was born Jan. 27, 1951, in South Haven, to Steve and Shirley (Barnes) Kelemen. He graduated from South Haven High School in 1969. On Aug. 1, 1970, he married Wilma Hysell in Bangor. John worked for Star Shade Cutter Co. Inc. for many years. John was a lifetime member of the South Haven Moose Lodge and also spent much of his time at the Benton Harbor Moose Lodge. John received the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, which is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He enjoyed volunteering and participating in many Moose and community activities and events.
John loved the game of golf and even established the The Rainbow Tournament, from which he donated the proceeds to various community events. John also established The Fall Classic Tournament that traveled to golf courses throughout Michigan. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, softball, playing cards, collecting Coca Cola memorabilia and vacationing with his wife, Wilma.
John is survived by his wife, Wilma Kelemen; daughter, Sandy (Leland Dekay) Warmack; son, Richard (Christine) Kelemen Sr.; grandchildren, Toni Kelemen (fianceé Dustin Ikerd), Richard Kelemen Jr., Brittany Warmack and Michael Hefferman; brother, Mike (Pat) Kelemen; sister, Pat Kelemen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Kelemen; and sisters, Sheryl Whitacker and Kathy Kelemen.