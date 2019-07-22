John L. Shearer
John L. Shearer, 69, of Coloma passed away at his residence, Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of John may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309; Orlando, FL 32835; www.helpfightra.org. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance for the family may do so at www.duffiewldpastrick.com.
John was born Oct. 18, 1949 in Benton Harbor to Browney and Florence (Newman) Shearer. He was formerly employed by Whirlpool Corp., later retiring from Leco Corp. John loved following football and baseball and in his free time enjoyed woodworking, drawing and especially spending time with his granddaughter.
Survivors include his father Browney Shearer; daughters, Kimberly Shearer Dzwik and Shanna (Michael Henderberg) Shearer; granddaughter Sophie Dzwik, and a brother Billy (Kathy) Shearer.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Shearer.